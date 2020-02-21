Mitsubishi Materials selling down stake in coal miner New Hope

Contributor
Yuka Obayashi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

Mitsubishi Materials Corp is selling down its stake in Australian thermal coal producer New Hope Corp as part of a realignment of its shareholding portfolio, a spokesman for the Japanese company said on Friday.

TOKYO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Materials Corp 5711.T is selling down its stake in Australian thermal coal producer New Hope Corp NHC.AX as part of a realignment of its shareholding portfolio, a spokesman for the Japanese company said on Friday.

Mitsubishi Materials was the second-biggest shareholder of New Hope with an 11.2% stake.

Mitsubishi Materials, which produces copper and cement, uses thermal coal to generate power at its cement plants and New Hope is one of its coal suppliers, the spokesman said, adding the Japanese firm will continue to buy coal from New Hope even after selling its stake.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4563-2761;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More