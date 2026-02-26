Mitsubishi Materials (MIMTF) Price Target Increased by 16.77% to 23.55

The average one-year price target for Mitsubishi Materials (OTCPK:MIMTF) has been revised to $23.55 / share. This is an increase of 16.77% from the prior estimate of $20.17 dated November 20, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.69 to a high of $40.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.83% from the latest reported closing price of $19.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitsubishi Materials. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIMTF is 0.13%, an increase of 11.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.13% to 13,857K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 2,686K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,632K shares , representing a decrease of 35.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIMTF by 16.58% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,831K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,763K shares , representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIMTF by 6.47% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,759K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,754K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIMTF by 7.90% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,137K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,104K shares , representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIMTF by 12.44% over the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 910K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 830K shares , representing an increase of 8.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIMTF by 7.17% over the last quarter.

