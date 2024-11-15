Mitsubishi Logisnext Reports Financial Decline Amid Market Challenges

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd. (JP:7105) has released an update.
Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd. reported a decline in its consolidated financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales down by 4.4% and a significant drop in operating and ordinary profits compared to the previous year. Despite a challenging financial period, the company continues to focus on strategic management indicators to navigate the market changes.
