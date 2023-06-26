News & Insights

Mitsubishi hires banks for potential five-year USD bond

June 26, 2023 — 06:55 am EDT

Written by Yana Gaur and Jyoti Narayan for Reuters ->

June 26 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T on Monday hired Citigroup C.N, Morgan Stanley MS.N and JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N for a potential U.S. dollar five-year bond issue, a company spokesperson said.

The company has asked the banks to arrange a series of calls with fixed income investors in Asia, Europe and the United States, the spokesperson added, declining to give any further details.

The potential benchmark-sized, fixed-rate senior unsecured U.S. dollar notes will have a maturity of five years, according to a separate term sheet obtained by Reuters.

The term sheet added that the company asked the banks to arrange the investor calls on June 26.

