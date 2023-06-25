News & Insights

US Markets
C

Mitsubishi hires banks for a potential five-year USD bond

Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

June 25, 2023 — 10:30 pm EDT

Written by Yana Gaur for Reuters ->

June 26 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T on Monday hired Citigroup C.N, Morgan Stanley MS.N and JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N for a potential U.S. dollar five-year bond issue, according to a term sheet.

The potential benchmark-sized, fixed-rate senior unsecured USD notes will have a maturity of five years, the term sheet showed.

The company has asked the banks to arrange a series of calls with fixed income investors in Asia, Europe, and the U.S. on June 26.

Mitsubishi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Yana Gaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Yana.Gaur@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

C
MS
JPM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.