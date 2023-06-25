Mitsubishi hires banks for a potential five-year USD bond

June 26 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T on Monday hired Citigroup C.N, Morgan Stanley MS.N and JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N for a potential U.S. dollar five-year bond issue, according to a term sheet.

The potential benchmark-sized, fixed-rate senior unsecured USD notes will have a maturity of five years, the term sheet showed.

The company has asked the banks to arrange a series of calls with fixed income investors in Asia, Europe, and the U.S. on June 26.

Mitsubishi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Yana Gaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Yana.Gaur@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.