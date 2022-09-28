Mitsubishi Heavy, utilities to develop nuclear power plant -Nikkei Business

Contributor
Chang-Ran Kim Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 7011.T and four utilities including Kansai Electric Power Co 9503.T will jointly develop a next-generation nuclear power station, targeting completion in the mid-2030's, Nikkei Business reported on Thursday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in August urged the restart of more idled nuclear plants and a look at developing next-generation reactors, in a major shift in nuclear energy policy a decade after the Fukushima disaster.

Mitsubishi Heavy and the power companies, which also include Hokkaido Electric Power Co 9509.T, Shikoku Electric Power Co 9507.T and Kyushu Electric Power Co 9508.T, will announce the plan as early as this week, the Nikkei Business weekly magazine said in its online edition.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4520-1228))

