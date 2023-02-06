Mitsubishi Heavy to terminate SpaceJet development -aviation wire

TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd 7011.T has internally decided to terminate the development of the Mitsubishi SpaceJet aircraft, industry publication Aviation Wire reported on Monday.

Mitsubishi Heavy had suspended development of the aircraft, formerly called Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ), in 2020 after a series of delays.

When contacted by Reuters about the report, a Mitsubishi Heavy spokesperson said it was not true that the SpaceJet project had been terminated.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Writing by Kantaro Komiya Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

