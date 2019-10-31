Mitsubishi Heavy says Trans States cancelled order for 50 SpaceJet regional planes

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) 7011.T said on Thursday that Trans States Holdings has cancelled an order for 50 Mitsubishi SpaceJet regional planes.

Trans States cancelled the order because the aircraft failed to comply with the scope clause, MHI said.

The scope clause in the United States restricts planes heavier than 86,000 pounds and with more than 76 seats from being flown on regional routes.

MHI subsidiary Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp has struggled to secure certification for the SpaceJet regional airplane as it prepares to deliver the first aircraft by a mid-2020 target date to ANA Holdings Inc 9202.T, Japan's largest airline.

