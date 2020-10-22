Mitsubishi Heavy says has not decided to freeze SpaceJet development

TOKYO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd 7011.T said on Friday it was considering various options for its SpaceJet regional jet but had not decided to freeze development of the aircraft.

Sources have told Reuters the company would freeze development of the SpaceJet as the COVID-19 pandemic squeezes finances and erodes prospects for Japan's first passenger aircraft in half a century.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((chris.gallagher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.