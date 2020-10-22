Commodities

Mitsubishi Heavy says has not decided to freeze SpaceJet development

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd said on Friday it was considering various options for its SpaceJet regional jet but had not decided to freeze development of the aircraft.

Sources have told Reuters the company would freeze development of the SpaceJet as the COVID-19 pandemic squeezes finances and erodes prospects for Japan's first passenger aircraft in half a century.

