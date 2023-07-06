Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (TYO:7011) Price Target Increased by 6.14% to 7,043.10

The average one-year price target for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (TYO:7011) has been revised to 7,043.10 / share. This is an increase of 6.14% from the prior estimate of 6,635.67 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5,252.00 to a high of 8,820.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.48% from the latest reported closing price of 6,741.00 / share.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Maintains 1.78% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.78%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.60%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 268 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7011 is 0.19%, an increase of 0.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.08% to 28,113K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,766K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 760K shares, representing an increase of 79.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7011 by 2,478.95% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,193K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 503K shares, representing an increase of 77.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7011 by 2,153.56% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,704K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 97.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7011 by 29,760.08% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,010K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,009K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7011 by 5.58% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 950K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 929K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7011 by 7.00% over the last quarter.

