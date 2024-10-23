Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Restructures Aero Engines Business

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (JP:7011) has released an update.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will take over the aero engines business for the Ministry of Defense from its subsidiary, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Aero Engines, through a corporate restructuring. This strategic move aims to optimize resource allocation and enhance the company’s commercial aircraft engine and defense systems businesses amid growing market demand. The transition is set for completion by April 2025.

