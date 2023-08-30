Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHVYF) Price Target Increased by 16.25% to 55.82

The average one-year price target for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTC:MHVYF) has been revised to 55.82 / share. This is an increase of 16.25% from the prior estimate of 48.02 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 44.47 to a high of 69.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.32% from the latest reported closing price of 54.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 286 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MHVYF is 0.21%, an increase of 18.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.51% to 27,630K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,766K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,769K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHVYF by 3.23% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,263K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,193K shares, representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHVYF by 25.30% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 1,025K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 950K shares, representing an increase of 7.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHVYF by 6.98% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,010K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,009K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MHVYF by 5.58% over the last quarter.

PDVIX - Diversified International Fund R-1 holds 929K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.