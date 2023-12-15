Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHVYF) Price Target Increased by 15.76% to 73.17

The average one-year price target for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTC:MHVYF) has been revised to 73.17 / share. This is an increase of 15.76% from the prior estimate of 63.21 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 54.97 to a high of 92.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.93% from the latest reported closing price of 53.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 294 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 5.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MHVYF is 0.25%, an increase of 21.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.88% to 29,131K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,819K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,766K shares, representing an increase of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHVYF by 20.52% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,293K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 519K shares, representing an increase of 77.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHVYF by 2,599.22% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 1,241K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,025K shares, representing an increase of 17.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHVYF by 30.97% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 1,056K shares.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,024K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,010K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MHVYF by 23.45% over the last quarter.

