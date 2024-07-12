Is Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHVYF) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHVYF) is a stock many investors are watching right now. MHVYF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Investors should also recognize that MHVYF has a P/B ratio of 2.41. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 5.30. Over the past 12 months, MHVYF's P/B has been as high as 2.66 and as low as 1.08, with a median of 1.46.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. MHVYF has a P/S ratio of 1.19. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.54.

Finally, our model also underscores that MHVYF has a P/CF ratio of 15.01. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 21.37. Over the past year, MHVYF's P/CF has been as high as 16.55 and as low as 6.66, with a median of 8.46.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that MHVYF is an impressive value stock right now.

