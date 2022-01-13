Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHVYF) Stock Jumps 5.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. MHVYF shares rallied 5.4% in the last trading session to close at $27.40. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 14.8% gain over the past four weeks.

The company’s stock price gain can be attributed to the rally in the Japan stock market yesterday. Positive momentum stemmed from the Federal Reserve chairman’s take on controlling inflation in the United States and the short-lived impacts of the new coronavirus variant. A hike in commodity prices too infused strength in the market. Beside the stock market strength, solid fundamentals and growth opportunities of Mitsubishi favor the price momentum.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -59.3%. Revenues are expected to be $8.23 billion, down 9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on MHVYF going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.