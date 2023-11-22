News & Insights

Mitsubishi Heavy expects to double defence revenue next year

November 22, 2023 — 02:10 am EST

Written by Chang-Ran Kim for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 7011.T said on Wednesday it expects to double its defence revenue to about 1 trillion yen ($6.68 billion) from the business year starting April 2024.

The increase would come partly from the expansion of facilities to build missiles and develop next-generation fighter jets, it said.

From the fiscal year starting March 2027, Mitsubishi Heavy expects revenue to top 1 trillion yen a year due to growth in the defence and space business, presentation material showed.

The Japanese government has said it plans to double spending on defence to about 2% of its gross domestic product by 2027 as regional tensions heighten.

($1 = 149.6200 yen)

