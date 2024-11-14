Mitsubishi HC Capital’s Robust Q2 Financial Growth

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company (JP:8593) has released an update.

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. has reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the second quarter ending September 30, 2024, with revenues rising by 13.5% year-on-year to ¥1,069,590 million. The company’s operating income and recurring income also saw substantial growth, increasing by 58.7% and 55.9% respectively. This performance reflects the company’s strong operational strategies and market position.

