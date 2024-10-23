Mitsubishi HC Capital’s Commitment to Governance

News & Insights

October 23, 2024 — 09:53 pm EDT

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company (JP:8593) has released an update.

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. is committed to enhancing corporate governance by fostering a sound corporate culture and ensuring transparent information disclosure to its stakeholders. The company prioritizes shareholder rights and aims for sustainable growth through constructive dialogues and effective board management. These efforts are designed to boost corporate value and capital efficiency over the medium to long term.

