Mitsubishi HC Capital to buy CAI International for $2.9 billion

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

June 17 (Reuters) - Transportation finance and logistics company CAI International Inc CAI.N said on Thursday it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc 8593.T for an enterprise value of $2.9 billion.

Mitsubishi HC Capital will acquire all of CAI's outstanding and fully diluted common stock in an all-cash transaction at $56.00 per share, according to the company's statement.

The Board of Directors of CAI has also unanimously voted to promote Timothy Page from interim president and chief executive officer to president and CEO, the company said.

