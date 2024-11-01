Mitsubishi H1 Profit Rises; Revenues Down 2.2% - Quick Facts

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi (MBC.L, MSBHY.PK) reported first half profit to owners of the parent of 618 billion yen, an increase of 32.6% from previous year. Earnings per share was 152.0 yen compared to 109.53 yen, prior year. For the six months ended September 30, 2024, revenues were 9.35 trillion yen, down 2.2% from prior year.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, the company projects: profit to owners of the parent per share of 236.75 yen; and profit to owners of the parent of 950 billion yen.

