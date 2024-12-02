Mitsubishi Gas Chemical’s Strategic Share Buyback

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (JP:4182) has released an update.
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company has reported repurchasing 1,070,500 of its own ordinary shares, costing approximately 3 billion yen, between November 11 and November 30, 2024. The repurchase is part of a broader plan to buy back up to 5.6 million shares by March 2025, as approved by their Board of Directors.
