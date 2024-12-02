News & Insights

Stocks

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical’s Strategic Share Buyback

December 02, 2024 — 02:03 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (JP:4182) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company has reported repurchasing 1,070,500 of its own ordinary shares, costing approximately 3 billion yen, between November 11 and November 30, 2024. The repurchase is part of a broader plan to buy back up to 5.6 million shares by March 2025, as approved by their Board of Directors.

For further insights into JP:4182 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MBGCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.