Mitsubishi Gas Chemical’s Strategic Share Buyback

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company has reported repurchasing 1,070,500 of its own ordinary shares, costing approximately 3 billion yen, between November 11 and November 30, 2024. The repurchase is part of a broader plan to buy back up to 5.6 million shares by March 2025, as approved by their Board of Directors.

