Mitsubishi Gas Chemical to invest 50 bln yen in U.S. chip chemical production -Nikkei

TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co 4182.T is planning to invest 50 billion yen ($376 million) to increase production of semiconductor chemicals in the United States, the Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The company is planning to triple production of semiconductor chemicals in the United States over the next 10 years, the report added.

($1 = 133.1300 yen)

