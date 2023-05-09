Mitsubishi FY Profit Increases

News & Insights

May 09, 2023

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Corp. (MBC.L, MSBHY.PK), a Japanese trading company, reported that its profit for the fiscal year ended March 2023 increased 26% year over year to 1.18 trillion yen. On a per share basis, net income was 805.69 yen up from 625.73 yen in the prior year.

Revenues for the year were 21.57 trillion yen, an increase of 5% year over year. This was mainly due to increased market prices and transaction volumes.

For the year ending March 2024, the company projects profit to be 920.0 billion yen.

The company said its board approved to repurchase up to 300 billion yen of its shares.

