Mitsubishi Estate Shows Strong Growth in FY2024

November 07, 2024 — 02:05 am EST

Mitsubishi Estate Company (JP:8802) has released an update.

Mitsubishi Estate Company reported a strong performance for the first half of fiscal year 2024, with a 9% increase in operating revenue and a 20.4% rise in profit attributable to owners. The company maintains a positive outlook for the full fiscal year, expecting continued growth in operating revenue and profits.

