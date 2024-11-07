Mitsubishi Estate Shows Strong Growth in FY2024

Mitsubishi Estate Company (JP:8802) has released an update.

Mitsubishi Estate Company reported a strong performance for the first half of fiscal year 2024, with a 9% increase in operating revenue and a 20.4% rise in profit attributable to owners. The company maintains a positive outlook for the full fiscal year, expecting continued growth in operating revenue and profits.

