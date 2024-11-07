Mitsubishi Estate Reports Strong 2Q Profits Amidst Stable Outlook

Mitsubishi Estate Company (JP:8802) has released an update.

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. reported an increase in operating profit to ¥99.8 billion and profit attributable to owners to ¥50 billion for FY2024-2Q. The company anticipates capital gains primarily in the latter half of the year, with domestic business seeing growth driven by strong demand in office, retail, and hotel sectors. Despite some deferred property sales in international markets, the overall outlook for the fiscal year remains stable.

