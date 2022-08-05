Mitsubishi Estate Q1 Profit Climbs, Backs FY23 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Japanese real estate company Mitsubishi Estate (MITEY.PK) reported Friday that its first-quarter profit attributable to owners of parent grew 77.3 percent to 61.55 billion yen from last year's 34.71 billion yen.

On a per share basis, earnings rose to 46.53 yen from 25.93 yen in the previous year.

Operating profit grew 33.5 percent year-over-year to 83.52 billion yen.

Operating revenue for the quarter was 305.37 billion yen, down 0.7 percent from previous year's revenue of 307.40 billion yen.

For fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect profit attributable to be 165 billion yen or 124.75 yen per share, up 6.3 percent from last year; operating profit of 291 billion yen, up 4.3 percent; and operating revenue of 1.42 trillion yen, up 4.9 percent.

