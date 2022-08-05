Markets

Mitsubishi Estate Q1 Profit Climbs, Backs FY23 Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Japanese real estate company Mitsubishi Estate (MITEY.PK) reported Friday that its first-quarter profit attributable to owners of parent grew 77.3 percent to 61.55 billion yen from last year's 34.71 billion yen.

On a per share basis, earnings rose to 46.53 yen from 25.93 yen in the previous year.

Operating profit grew 33.5 percent year-over-year to 83.52 billion yen.

Operating revenue for the quarter was 305.37 billion yen, down 0.7 percent from previous year's revenue of 307.40 billion yen.

For fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect profit attributable to be 165 billion yen or 124.75 yen per share, up 6.3 percent from last year; operating profit of 291 billion yen, up 4.3 percent; and operating revenue of 1.42 trillion yen, up 4.9 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular