Mitsubishi Estate Q1 Net Income Rises; Revenue Down 3.2% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (MITEY.PK) reported that its first quarter profit to owners of parent increased 10.8 percent year-on-year to 29.26 billion yen. Earnings per share was 21.86 yen compared to 19.06 yen. Operating income was 54.23 billion yen, an increase of 15.7 percent from previous year.

First quarter revenue from operations was 257.48 billion yen, down 3.2 percent from a year ago.

For fiscal 2021, the company projects: earnings per share of 82.18 yen; and revenue from operations of 1.14 trillion yen.

