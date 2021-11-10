Markets

Mitsubishi Estate Co. H1 Profit Rises; Revenue Up 9.8%

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (MITEY.PK) reported profit to owners of parent of 55.3 billion yen for the period between April 1, 2021 - September 30, 2021, an increase of 8.5 percent from prior year. Earnings per share was 41.35 yen compared to 38.05 yen. Operating income rose 13.9 percent to 111.7 billion yen. Revenue from operations was 579.0 billion yen, an increase of 9.8 percent.

For fiscal 2022, Mitsubishi Estate Co. expects earnings per share of 106.70 yen; and revenue from continuing operations of 1.33 trillion yen.

