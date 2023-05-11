Mitsubishi Estate Co. FY23 Profit Rises; Operating Revenue Up 2.1%

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (MITEY.PK) reported fiscal year profit to owners of parent of 165.3 billion yen, an increase of 6.6% from last year. Earnings per share was 125.33 yen compared to 116.44 yen. Operating profit was 296.7 billion yen, up 6.4%. Fiscal year operating revenue was 1.38 trillion yen, up 2.1%.

For fiscal 2024, the company expects: earnings per share of 130.08 yen; operating profit of 264.0 billion yen; and operating revenue of 1.47 trillion yen.

