Mitsubishi Estate Co., - Depositary Receipt (MITEY) Price Target Increased by 13.91% to 30.65

The average one-year price target for Mitsubishi Estate Co., - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:MITEY) has been revised to $30.65 / share. This is an increase of 13.91% from the prior estimate of $26.91 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $19.79 to a high of $36.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 81.58% from the latest reported closing price of $16.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitsubishi Estate Co., - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MITEY is 0.00%, an increase of 10.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.06% to 51K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 33K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares , representing an increase of 25.22%.

GAMMA Investing holds 15K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITEY by 0.94% over the last quarter.

Westside Investment Management holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MITEY by 8.43% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MITEY by 84.10% over the last quarter.

