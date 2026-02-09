Mitsubishi Estate 9-month Results Climb, Lifts FY25 Profit View; Plans Addl. Buyback; Stock Gains

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (MITEY.PK, 8802.T), a Japanese real estate developer, reported Monday higher profit and operating revenues in the first nine-months of fiscal 2025.

Further, the firm raised annual profit view driven by higher domestic capital gains, and maintained revenue forecast.

The company added that it has decided an additional 30 billion yen share buyback, bringing the FY2025 total to 130 billion yen.

In Tokyo, Mitsubishi Estate shares closed Monday's regular trading 5.6 percent higher at 4,466.00 yen.

In the nine-month period, profit attributable to owners of parent grew to 156.53 billion yen from last year's 105.79 billion yen.

Operating profit was 227.37 billion, higher than prior year's 194.48 billion yen.

Operating revenue grew to 1.21 trillion yen from 1.05 trillion yen in the prior year.

Looking ahead for the full year ending March 31, the company now projects attributable profit of 220 billion yen, higher than previous estimate of 195 billion yen.

Operating profit is now projected at 330 billion yen, up from prior view of 325 billion yen.

Further, the firm continues to expect full-year operating revenue at 1.85 trillion yen.

