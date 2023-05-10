Mitsubishi Electric (TYO:6503) Price Target Increased by 6.78% to 1,878.71

The average one-year price target for Mitsubishi Electric (TYO:6503) has been revised to 1,878.71 / share. This is an increase of 6.78% from the prior estimate of 1,759.50 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,313.00 to a high of 2,625.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.94% from the latest reported closing price of 1,740.50 / share.

Mitsubishi Electric Maintains 2.25% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.25%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 324 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitsubishi Electric. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 3.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6503 is 0.31%, an increase of 10.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.29% to 346,391K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 80,303K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,918K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6503 by 0.91% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,641K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,911K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6503 by 5.61% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 24,592K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,807K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,470K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6503 by 5.41% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 13,987K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,049K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6503 by 4.84% over the last quarter.

