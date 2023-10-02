Mitsubishi Electric To Supply 300MW VSC HVDC Transmission For Frequency Converter Station In Japan

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (MIELF.PK) said that it has received a contract from J-Power Transmission Network Co., Ltd. to supply a 300MW Voltage Source Converter (VSC) High Voltage Direct Current or HVDC Transmission for the Shin-Sakuma Frequency Converter Station in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka prefecture.

Electricity in Japan is supplied at two different frequencies; principally 50Hz in Eastern Japan and 60Hz in Western Japan. Since grids operating at different frequencies cannot be directly connected, frequency converter stations are required to exchange power between the two regions.

Mitsubishi noted that the aim of the project is to enhance interconnectivity between them through the construction of a new 50/60Hz frequency conversion station on their border, part of the improvements being made to Japan's wide-area grid.

