Markets

Mitsubishi Electric To Invest $222.5 Mln In India For A/C And Compressors Production

January 11, 2023 — 10:04 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (MIELF.PK, MIELY.PK) said that it will invest about US.$222.5 million in its subsidiary company Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd. to establish a factory for the production of room air conditioners and compressors in India.

Local production is expected to start in October 2025. Initial annual capacity will total 300,000 room air conditioner outdoor units and, beginning in December 2025, 650,000 compressors.

Mitsubishi Electric's Advance & Innovation 2025 strategy, introduced in November 2021, targets sales of air conditioning and refrigeration systems worth about US$10.5 billion and operating profit of 12% by the fiscal year ending March 2026. Under the strategy, the company is accelerating its launch of high-performance, energy-saving and environmentally friendly products in order to offer natural refrigerants that meet local needs, expand production for stable product supply and shorter lead times, and introduce lifecycle solutions encompassing sales, service, facility management and product recycling.

Mitsubishi Electric expects to invest some about US.$1.5 billion in related facilities worldwide, including Europe and the United States, over a five-year period ending in March 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.