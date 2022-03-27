Mitsubishi Electric To Establish Production Site For Factory Automation Control System Products

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. said that it has acquired 42,000 square meters of land in Owariasahi City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan to establish a new production site for the manufacture of factory automation control system products from April 2025.

The company will invest about 13 billion yen or about $110 million to establish the new production site in Owariasahi City, which neighbors Nagoya where its main factory automation production site, Nagoya Works, is located.

The company noted that the new factory will utilize several advanced technologies such as 5G communication, allowing simultaneous connection of various machines, human workers and automatic guided vehicles (AGVs) as they perform their manufacturing tasks. In parallel, high-speed, real-time data acquisition throughout the factory will provide data sets on all aspects of the production cycle for AI based analysis to realize a safe and flexible production environment.

Demand from the manufacturing industry for factory automation products is expected to show a medium to long-term growth, particularly in digital sectors such as semiconductors, electronic components, and data centers, as well as for decarbonization related areas such as lithium-ion batteries.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.