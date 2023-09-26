Mitsubishi Electric Selects BlackBerry To Power Its New In-vehicle System - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Electric and BlackBerry Limited (BB, BB.TO) announced that Mitsubishi Electric's new automotive in-cabin system, Mitsubishi Electric FLEXConnect, will be powered by BlackBerry IVY, an edge-to-cloud vehicle data platform. The companies said the collaboration will help advance road safety.

The Mitsubishi Electric FLEXConnect platform core is its driver monitoring system and occupant monitoring system. BlackBerry IVY allows the FLEXConnect platform to extract and analyze data from internal and external sensors and leverages machine learning to process all data collected at the vehicle edge compute node.

