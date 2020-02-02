Mitsubishi Electric Q3 Profit Down On Weak Revenues; Backs FY20 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Japan's Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (MIELF.PK, MIELY.PK) reported Monday that its third -quarter net profit attributable to stockholders decreased 21 percent from last year to 68.4 billion yen.

Operating profit was 68 billion yen, a decrease of 10 percent from last year. The results reflected decreased profits mainly in the Industrial Automation Systems and Home Appliances segments.

Revenue was 1.07 trillion yen, a 2 percent decrease from the same period last year. The decline was due to decreased revenue in the Industrial Automation Systems segment and other factors.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2020, ending March 31, 2020, the company continues to expect attributable net income of 210 billion yen, operating income of 260 billion yen and revenues of 4.50 trillion yen.

The outlook represents a 7 percent drop in attributable net income from last year, and a 10 percent drop in operating income, while revenue would be flat.

