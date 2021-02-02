Mitsubishi Electric Q3 Net Profit Down, Pre-tax Profit Up; Lifts FY21 Outlook; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Japan's Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (MIELF.PK, MIELY.PK) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter net profit attributable to Mitsubishi declined 13 percent from last year to 59.5 billion yen.

However, profit before income taxes increased 11 percent to 82.6 billion yen, and operating profit increased 12 percent to 76.3 billion yen. The growth was mainly due to increases in Industrial Automation Systems, Home Appliances and Energy and Electric Systems segments.

Operating profit ratio increased 1.0 percent from the previous year to 7.4 percent due primarily to a shift in project portfolios and reduced cost.

Revenue in the third quarter decreased 3 percent from last year to 1.04 trillion yen, due primarily to decreases in Information and Communication Systems, Energy and Electric Systems and Electronic Devices segments.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, the company now expects attributable net income of 145 billion yen, operating profit of 190 billion yen and revenues of 4.10 trillion yen.

The company previously expected attributable net income of 120 billion yen, operating profit of 150 billion yen and revenues of 4.05 trillion yen.

Mitsubishi Electric said the upward revision reflects the improvement of the financial results primarily in Industrial Automation Systems and Home Appliances segments, although the impact of COVID-19 remains.

In Japan, Mitsubishi Electric shares were trading at 1,650 yen, up 1.73 percent.

