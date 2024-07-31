News & Insights

Mitsubishi Electric Q1 Profit Down, Revenues Rise

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (MIELF.PK, MIELY.PK), a Japanese electrical and electronic equipment maker, reported Wednesday that its first-quarter net profit attributable to stockholders declined 15 percent to 49.14 billion Japanese yen from prior year's 57.83 billion yen.

Pre-tax income was at 76.13 billion yen, down 1 percent from last year, and operating profit was 58.66 billion yen, down 4 percent.

Revenue was 1.29 trillion yen, 5 percent higher than last year's 1.22 trillion yen.

