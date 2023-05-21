Mitsubishi Electric, Movensys To Strengthen Collaboration In AC Servo & Motion Control Businesses

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (MIELF.PK, MIELY.PK) and Movensys Inc. said that they have partnered to strengthen collaboration in their respective AC servo and motion control businesses.

As part of the agreement, Mitsubishi Electric is proceeding to take an equity stake in Movensys.

Mitsubishi Electric sells high-speed, high-precision AC-servo systems that are used primarily in Japan but also worldwide to improve productivity.

Movensys sells motion control software for AC servomotors installed in personal computers sold mainly in Asia. The company's proprietary technologies enable stable, real-time control via high-speed synchronous communication without requiring dedicated hardware.

Under the new partnership, Mitsubishi Electric aims to expand its AC servo business targeting semiconductor manufacturing equipment and other applications by incorporating Movensys' technologies and product-proposal capabilities.

Movensys expects to utilize Mitsubishi Electric's global sales network to expand its sales of motion control software which enables multiple-motor synchronous controls without requiring dedicated hardware.

