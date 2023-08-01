Mitsubishi Electric (MIELF) Price Target Increased by 11.97% to 14.73

The average one-year price target for Mitsubishi Electric (OTC:MIELF) has been revised to 14.73 / share. This is an increase of 11.97% from the prior estimate of 13.15 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.36 to a high of 18.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.84% from the latest reported closing price of 14.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 325 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitsubishi Electric. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIELF is 0.35%, an increase of 14.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.73% to 347,826K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 80,303K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,673K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,641K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIELF by 12.80% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 24,592K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,917K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,807K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIELF by 12.56% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 13,965K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,987K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIELF by 11.62% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.