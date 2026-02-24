Mitsubishi Electric (MIELF) Price Target Increased by 25.37% to 35.37

The average one-year price target for Mitsubishi Electric (OTCPK:MIELF) has been revised to $35.37 / share. This is an increase of 25.37% from the prior estimate of $28.21 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.99 to a high of $47.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 108.67% from the latest reported closing price of $16.95 / share.

There are 272 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitsubishi Electric. This is an decrease of 133 owner(s) or 32.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIELF is 0.45%, an increase of 9.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.13% to 281,120K shares.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 32,520K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,959K shares , representing a decrease of 7.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIELF by 0.32% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,018K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,383K shares , representing an increase of 5.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIELF by 14.54% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 24,592K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 19,114K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,538K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIELF by 6.83% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 18,043K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,942K shares , representing an increase of 6.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIELF by 9.66% over the last quarter.

