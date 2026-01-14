Markets

Mitsubishi Electric Launches Talent Mobility, Revamps Global Training To Drive Innovation

January 14, 2026

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (6503.T) announced that it will introduce a new Talent Mobility System designed to match employees with opportunities across the company's global group. The initiative aims to develop, mobilize, and engage top talent more effectively. In addition, the company will revise its Global On-the-Job Training (G-OJT) System to provide young employees with deeper overseas work experiences compared to conventional temporary training programs.

With the launch of the Talent Mobility System and the revision of the G-OJT program, Mitsubishi Electric expects to accelerate its ability to assign, develop, and leverage employees with diverse expertise throughout the Group. The ultimate goal is to transform Mitsubishi Electric into an "innovative company" that creates value through new ideas and embraces risk as part of its growth strategy.

