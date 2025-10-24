Markets

Mitsubishi Electric, Global Universities Team With University Of Sydney On Thermal Comfort Index

October 24, 2025 — 02:27 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (MIELY.PK, MIELF.PK, 6503.T), electrical and electronic equipment producer, together with Waseda University and Technical University of Denmark, announced an agreement with The University of Sydney to design a new thermal comfort index for human well-being.

The Predicted Mean Vote or PMV was adopted as an international standard (ISO 7730) in 1984. Globally, this has been used to assess thermal environments by calculating people's expected sensations of heat or cold based on environmental conditions such as air temperature, mean radiant temperature, relative humidity, and air velocity and human's clothing insulation and metabolic rate.

Due to certain limitations in PMV, some occupants will experience extreme condition as too warm or too cold. Developing a new index that accurately represents individual thermal sensations to enhance health factors and creating indoor environments that account for diversity.

