Mitsubishi Electric Corporation - Depositary Receipt () (MIELY) Price Target Increased by 6.44% to 32.87

The average one-year price target for Mitsubishi Electric Corporation - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:MIELY) has been revised to 32.87 / share. This is an increase of 6.44% from the prior estimate of 30.88 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.18 to a high of 40.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.21% from the latest reported closing price of 30.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 362 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitsubishi Electric Corporation - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 4.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIELY is 0.36%, a decrease of 1.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.33% to 395,194K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 68,052K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80,303K shares, representing a decrease of 18.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIELY by 24.16% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,353K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,967K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIELY by 10.48% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 24,592K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 20,702K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,608K shares, representing an increase of 43.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIELY by 91.64% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 15,591K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,391K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MIELY by 7.51% over the last quarter.

