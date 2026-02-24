Mitsubishi Electric Corporation - Depositary Receipt (MIELY) Price Target Increased by 22.47% to 69.65

The average one-year price target for Mitsubishi Electric Corporation - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:MIELY) has been revised to $69.65 / share. This is an increase of 22.47% from the prior estimate of $56.87 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $31.50 to a high of $93.53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 104.97% from the latest reported closing price of $33.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitsubishi Electric Corporation - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIELY is 0.11%, an increase of 22.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.30% to 907K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bowen Hanes holds 650K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares , representing an increase of 23.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIELY by 47.41% over the last quarter.

Boston Common Asset Management holds 124K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares , representing a decrease of 10.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIELY by 86.76% over the last quarter.

Ramirez Asset Management holds 82K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 18K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing an increase of 28.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIELY by 58.69% over the last quarter.

Hancock Whitney holds 16K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIELY by 1.47% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.