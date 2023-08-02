Mitsubishi Electric Corporation - ADR (MIELY) Price Target Increased by 7.70% to 29.36

The average one-year price target for Mitsubishi Electric Corporation - ADR (OTC:MIELY) has been revised to 29.36 / share. This is an increase of 7.70% from the prior estimate of 27.26 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.63 to a high of 37.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.38% from the latest reported closing price of 29.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mitsubishi Electric Corporation - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MIELY is 0.02%, a decrease of 54.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.46% to 5,028K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 5,027K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,029K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIELY by 6.70% over the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 46.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MIELY by 105.06% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares.

