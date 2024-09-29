News & Insights

Markets

Mitsubishi Electric Begins Large-Scale Supply Of 12-Inch Silicon Power Semiconductor Chips

September 29, 2024 — 10:34 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. said that its Power Device Works' Fukuyama Factory has begun large-scale supply of power semiconductor chips made from 12-inch silicon (Si) wafers for the assembly of semiconductor modules, effective immediately.

The advanced Si power-semiconductor modules will initially be used in consumer products.

The company expects to contribute to green transformation (GX) by providing a stable and timely supply of semiconductor chips to meet the growing demand for energy-saving power-electronics devices in various applications.

According to the company, the Fukuyama Factory is playing a key role in Mitsubishi Electric's medium-term plan to double its wafer processing capacity for Si power- semiconductors by fiscal 2026 compared to five years earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.