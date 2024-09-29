Mitsubishi Electric Begins Large-Scale Supply Of 12-Inch Silicon Power Semiconductor Chips

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. said that its Power Device Works' Fukuyama Factory has begun large-scale supply of power semiconductor chips made from 12-inch silicon (Si) wafers for the assembly of semiconductor modules, effective immediately.

The advanced Si power-semiconductor modules will initially be used in consumer products.

The company expects to contribute to green transformation (GX) by providing a stable and timely supply of semiconductor chips to meet the growing demand for energy-saving power-electronics devices in various applications.

According to the company, the Fukuyama Factory is playing a key role in Mitsubishi Electric's medium-term plan to double its wafer processing capacity for Si power- semiconductors by fiscal 2026 compared to five years earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.