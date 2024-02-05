News & Insights

Mitsubishi Electric 9-month Profit Climbs, Backs FY24 Outlook

February 05, 2024

(RTTNews) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (MIELY.PK), a Japanese electronics and electrical equipment major, reported Monday that its nine-month net profit attributable to stockholders climbed 34 percent from last year to 186 billion Japanese yen.

Pre-tax income was at 249 billion yen, up 32 percent year-over-year and operating income was 222.3 billion yen, a growth of 36 percent.

Revenue was 3.78 trillion yen, 6 percent higher than last year.

Looking ahead, for the 12-month period to March 31, 2024, the company still expects to post net profit of 260 billion yen, up 22 percent from the previous year.

Mitsubishi continues to project to improve its operating income by 26 percent to 330 billion yen, and revenue of 5.20 trillion yen, up 4 percent from last year.

In Japan, Mitsubishi Electric shares closed on Monday at 2,213.50 yen, up 2.24 percent.

