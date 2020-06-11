US Markets
ON

Mitsubishi Elec to acquire plant from Sharp to boost EV power chip output

Contributor
Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

Japan's Mitsubishi Electric Corp said on Thursday it would buy part of a plant in western Japan from Sharp Corp to meet growing demand for power management chips used in electric vehicles (EVs).

Adds details, context

TOKYO, June 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi Electric Corp 6503.T said on Thursday it would buy part of a plant in western Japan from Sharp Corp 6753.T to meet growing demand for power management chips used in electric vehicles (EVs).

The move comes as Mitsubishi's rivals such as Infineon Technologies AG IFXGn.DE and ON Semiconductor Corp ON.O are boosting production capacity for power management chips, which efficiently control electric power in cars and electronic devices.

Mitsubishi, a major supplier of such chips to Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T, said it would invest about 20 billion yen ($187 million) to acquire two idled facilities at Sharp's chip plant and launch production lines there.

The new plant, set to begin operating in November next year, will process wafers for power management chips, Mitsubishi said.

($1=107.1300 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Clarence Fernandez & Simon Cameron-Moore)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ON

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular