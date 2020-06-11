Mitsubishi Elec to acquire plant from Sharp to boost EV power chip output

Adds details, context

TOKYO, June 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Mitsubishi Electric Corp 6503.T said on Thursday it would buy part of a plant in western Japan from Sharp Corp 6753.T to meet growing demand for power management chips used in electric vehicles (EVs).

The move comes as Mitsubishi's rivals such as Infineon Technologies AG IFXGn.DE and ON Semiconductor Corp ON.O are boosting production capacity for power management chips, which efficiently control electric power in cars and electronic devices.

Mitsubishi, a major supplier of such chips to Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T, said it would invest about 20 billion yen ($187 million) to acquire two idled facilities at Sharp's chip plant and launch production lines there.

The new plant, set to begin operating in November next year, will process wafers for power management chips, Mitsubishi said.

($1=107.1300 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Clarence Fernandez & Simon Cameron-Moore)

